The Company You Keep Teaser Video: Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man In Love With CIA Agent in New ABC Drama

What would Jack Pearson say?!

ABC has unveiled the first promo for The Company You Keep, in which This Is Us vet Milo Ventimiglia plays a con man who finds himself romantically entangled with a CIA agent.

Per the official logline, “A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Good Trouble‘s Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

In the above teaser, Charlie and Emma meet-cute, pretending to be a yoga instructor and pageant queen-turned-rocket scientist before revealing their true professions. But neither seems to realize just yet that the other is telling the truth.

The cast also features William Fichtner (Mom, Prison Break), Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead, Colony), James Saito (Eli Stone), Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper

The series — which is being written and EP’d by Julia Cohen (Legion, The Royals) — is based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens. Additional EPs include Jon M. Chu, Todd Harthan, Caitlin Foito, Russ Cundiff and Lindsay Goffman.

The Company You Keep premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10/9c on ABC. Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in for Ventimiglia’s first post-TIU show.