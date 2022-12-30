TVLine Items: She Said on Peacock, Stan Lee Documentary and More

Peacock is going on the record: She Said will be available exclusively on the streamer beginning Friday, Jan. 6.

The Universal Pictures movie stars Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America) as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, “who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever,” per the official synopsis The film is based on Twohey and Kantor’s New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

* CBS’ broadcast of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors on Wednesday night averaged 5.3 million total viewers, up 23 in audience from last year to mark the event’s largest audience since 2019.

* A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023:

* CBS has released a promo for its new game show Lingo, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 11:

