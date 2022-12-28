Top Gun: Maverick Breaks Paramount+ Record for a Movie Premiere

Goodness gracious, great balls of fire!

Top Gun: Maverick has continued its 2022 winning streak. Already this year’s No. 1 theatrical release (with a global box office of $1.48 billion) and the best-selling Digital release ever, the blockbuster sequel now stands as the most watched movie, globally, with its premiere weekend streaming on Paramount+ (Dec. 22 through Dec. 25).

SIGN UP FOR PARAMOUNT+ to stream Top Gun: Maverick, SEAL Team, Tulsa King, 1923, Evil, The Good Fight, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and more

In doing so, Maverick surpassed the previous record held by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 by some 60 percent. The film’s success also increased streaming viewership in the original Top Gun movie by nearly 400 percent, while Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible franchise entries enjoyed a 140 percent uptick.

“The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount’s multi-platform release strategy,” Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins said in a statement. “Across all our 2022 titles, and now with Top Gun: Maverick, our studio has unlocked the value of variable windowing that streaming provides to augment a film’s overall success.”

“We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film’s massive record-breaking success by becoming the No. 1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming. “We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies.”

Did YOU watch/rewatch (or re-rewatch) Top Gun: Maverick this holiday weekend?