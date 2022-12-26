Shadow and Bone Season 2: Genya Looks Upset — 2023 FIRST LOOK

With Kirigan emerging from The Fold looking stronger and more homicidal than ever, and Alina bracing for the fight of her life, danger looms for Shadow and Bone‘s embattled heroes in Season 2.

It’s not surprising, then, that Genya looks so upset in TVLine’s exclusive first look at the fan-favorite tailor in the upcoming season. Still, we have plenty questions about the above photo: Why is the Queen looking at her like that? And what are they discussing?

Season 2 — premiering Thursday, March 16 on Netflix — finds Alina on the run and determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. That might be easier said than done with General Kirigan returning to finish what he started.

With a terrifying new army of “seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever,” according to the official synopsis. “To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.”

Meanwhile, in Ketterdam, the Crows must “forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.”

Grishaverse fans, how are you feeling about this photo of Genya? Are you looking forward to Shadow and Bone Season 2?