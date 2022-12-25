Chris Rock's Live Netflix Comedy Special Gets Release Date

Chris Rock will be going live on Netflix in just a couple of months.

Billed as the “first-ever Netflix live streamed global event,” the comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will stream live on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT from Baltimore, Maryland, it was announced on Sunday. Additional details will be unveiled soon.

When news of the event first broke in November 2022, Netflix’s VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats Robbie Praw said in a statement, “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history.”

“This will be an unforgettable moment,” Praw added, “and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

The aforementioned live comedy event will mark Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special. His first, Chris Rock: Tamborine, premiered on the service back in February 2018.

Check out the date announcement video above, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in for Selective Outrage.