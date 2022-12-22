Ratings: Price Is Right at Night Rerun Tops Wednesday, The Wheel Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night rerun led Wednesday aka Christmas Eve Eve Eve Eve in both total viewers and in the demo. 2022 in Review: 80+ Superlatives!

CBS | The TPIR at Night rerun drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, after which A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon did 3.8 mil and a 0.3.

FOX | Night 3 of LEGO Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular was steady with 1.1 mil and a 0.3.

NBC | Leading out of a Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas (or is it Mountain Magic Christmas?) encore, The Wheel (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady on Night 3 (of 10).

THE CW | Beebo Saves Christmas this year drew 290K and a 0.0.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.