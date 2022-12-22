Ratings: Price Is Right at Night Rerun Tops Wednesday, The Wheel Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night rerun led Wednesday aka Christmas Eve Eve Eve Eve in both total viewers and in the demo.
CBS | The TPIR at Night rerun drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, after which A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon did 3.8 mil and a 0.3.
FOX | Night 3 of LEGO Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular was steady with 1.1 mil and a 0.3.
NBC | Leading out of a Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas (or is it Mountain Magic Christmas?) encore, The Wheel (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady on Night 3 (of 10).
THE CW | Beebo Saves Christmas this year drew 290K and a 0.0.
