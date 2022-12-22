Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC: It's Gordon Like You've Never Seen Him Before — 2023 FIRST LOOK

Fitting for the Christmas weekend ahead, TVLine’s first look at Magnum P.I. Season 5 brings you tidings of comfortin’ Joy.

When last we tuned into the Hawaii-based drama, Juliet (played by Perdita Weeks) had ‘fessed up her feeeelings to Thomas (Jay Hernandez), after which the partners in crimesolving shared a passionate kiss against a perfect sunset. But preceding that long-awaited lip-lock, Rick and Suzy (Zachary Knighton and Betsy Phillips), after a bit of a scare, welcomed their first child into the world, while Gordon (Tim Kang) found himself suspended from the police force after working “off book” to rescue his ex-wife from a kidnapper.

In the Season 5 premiere, which is titled “The Passenger” and airs on a brand-new night — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9/8c — and on a new network, NBC — Magnum and Higgins weigh the risks of pursuing a relationship, while Rick juggles being a new father and running La Mariana.

And Gordon? “He’s accepted his dismissal from HPD and is now trying to figure out his next move,” showrunner and executive producer Eric Guggenheim tells TVLine. “He never expected to have to start over at this point in his life, so it’s interesting to see him in this position.”

In the latest of TVLine’s exclusive 2023 First Look photos, Gordon takes a breather from puzzling over his future to get to know Rick’s brand-new daughter, Joy.

Magnum P.I. was renewed for two 10-episodes seasons back on July 1, six weeks after CBS passed on picking up the reboot for another run. In addition to those named above, the cast includes Stephen Hill and Amy Hill, while Barbie Kligman, John Davis, Justin Lin, John Fox, David Wolkove and Gene Hong serve as EPs alongside Guggenheim.

