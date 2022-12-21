Wednesday Scares Up Nielsen Streaming Chart's Second-Largest Tally Ever, With 6 Billion-Minute Debut

Oh, snap-snap!

Netflix's Wednesday made its debut on Nielsen's U.S. ranking of streaming originals with the Top 10 chart's second-largest tally ever.

For the Week of Nov. 21, the Addams Family offshoot amassed just shy of 6 billion minutes viewed across a mere eight episodes, a total only bested by the 7.2 billion minutes that Stranger Things 4 drew this past Memorial Day weekend (for 32 available episodes).

Nielsen notes that Wednesday‘s performance was driven largely by multicultural viewers, a quarter of which were from Hispanic households. Over half of the series’ viewers landed in the 18-49 age range, and about 60% were female.

Placing a distant second was Netflix’s Dead to Me, with 1.5 billion minutes viewed across 30 total episodes, followed by another three Netflix offerings: 1899 (1.1 billion minutes/eight episodes), The Crown (1.1 billion minutes/50 total episodes) and Manifest (988 million minutes/52 total episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Nov. 21 were Disney+’s Andor (674 million minutes/all 12 episodes), Netflix’s Pepsi Wheres My Jet? (445 million/four episodes), Disney+’s The Santa Clauses (making its chart debut at No. 8 with 372 million minutes viewed across three episodes), Netflix’s Inside Job (360 million minutes/18 episodes) and Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show (344 million/85 episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 were Love Is Blind, Netflix’s recently cancelled Warrior Nun (after a two-week run on the chart) and Ancient Apocalypse.

