TVLine Items: New Chicago Med Doc, True Detective First Look and More

Chicago Med has cast T.V. Carpio (The Rookie, Big Sky) in the recurring role of Dr. Grace Song, Deadline reports. Dr. Song is hired by Sasha Roiz’s Jack Dayton, who bought a controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group in the Dec. 7 fall finale (aka Brian Tee’s last episode as Dr. Ethan Choi; read post mortem).

Season 8 of Chicago Med resumes Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8/7c.

* Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will now debut across all five of AMC Networks’ cable channels, with BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv joining AMC and AMC+ for a world premiere event on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 9 pm.

* Season 9 of PBS’ Finding Your Roots will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 pm, and explore the roots of Edward Norton and Julia Roberts, “revealing their hidden connections to American history — and each other.”

* Access Hollywood‘s Mario Lopez and American Auto‘s Ana Gasteyer have been tapped to host the 134th Rose Parade, airing Monday, Jan. 2 on NBC.

* The talent line-up for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC, hosted by Cyrus and Dolly Parton and airing Saturday, Dec. 31, will include musical guests Sia, FLETCHER, Latto, Liily and Rae Sremmurd, and appearances by SNL‘s Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

* HBO and HBO Max have released a 2023 sizzle reel, which includes the first footage from True Detective Season 4 (aka Night Country) starring Jodie Foster:

