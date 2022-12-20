Mindy Kaling's Velma Adult Animated Series Gets HBO Max Release Date

Mindy Kaling’s take on Velma Dinkley will be heading to your screens early in the new year. New Batman Among Animated Projects Nixed at HBO Max

HBO Max quietly announced on Tuesday, as part of a larger “What’s New in January” release, that its adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma (voiced by Kaling) will premiere Thursday, Jan. 12.

Update: Two episodes will be released each week, TVLine has confirmed; Season 1 spans 10 total episodes.

Celebrating “the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang,” this new spin on the long-running animated franchise promises to “unmask the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

While Kaling lends her pipes to the title character, Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sam Richardson (Veep) and Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) will respectively voice Fred, Shaggy and Daphne

Velma‘s full voice cast, as revealed in October at New York Comic-Con, also boasts Jane Lynch (Glee), Wanda Sykes (The Other Two), Russell Peters (Life in Pieces), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Stephen Root (Barry)…. Gary Cole (NCIS), Ken Leung (Industry), Cherry Jones (Transparent), Fortune Feimster (Kenan) and Yvonne Orji (Insecure)…. Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever), Nicole Byer (Grand Crew), Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) and Debby Ryan (Insatiable)…. and Kulap Vilaysak (Bob’s Burgers), “Weird Al” Yankovic, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns and Scooby-Doo veteran Frank Welker.

Watch the New York Comic Con teaser below: