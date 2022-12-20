Riverdale Casts Cheryl's New Twin Brother (!) for 1950s-Set Final Season

The Blossom family tree is getting a fresh branch in Riverdale‘s final season: The CW drama has cast Nicholas Barasch to play Cheryl’s twin brother Julian in the upcoming Season 7, our sister site Deadline reports.

Barasch will recur as Julian Blossom, described as “your classic high school red-headed bully” in the official synopsis. “Handsome, athletic, and cocky, he always gets his way, but in the rare times he doesn’t — like with Veronica — he makes life miserable for everyone around him. He often butts heads with his twin sister, but is also an antagonist to all of our teen characters, most especially Archie.”

Now you might be saying: Wait, wasn’t Cheryl’s twin brother named Jason? And isn’t he dead? Well, yes, but this is Riverdale after all: The Season 6 finale ended with a time jump back to the year 1955, with Archie and the gang starting over as innocent high schoolers in a series reset. Plus, you might remember that back in Season 4, Cheryl learned that she and Jason had a triplet brother named Julian who was supposedly absorbed in the womb. Julian’s spirit occupied a haunted doll that Cheryl eventually disposed of, and it’s unclear if the whole Julian thing was just made up by Nana Rose. (Again, this is Riverdale.)

Also joining the Riverdale cast: Karl Walcott (Moonfall) as Clay Walker, a teen who has an “impactful friendship” with Kevin. (Hmmm… is Kevin finally getting a love interest who will stick around for a while?)

Barasch is best known for his theater work in shows like Hadestown and She Loves Me. His TV credits include Bull and The Backyardigans.

Riverdale fans, hit the comments to share your thoughts and predictions for the final season.