How to Stream Top Gun: Maverick for Free This Holiday Weekend

If you have the need… to keep visiting relatives occupied for a couple of hours this holiday weekend (whilst also marveling at your big-screen TV), here is how to get Top Gun: Maverick in front of the whole brood.

How to Watch Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+

Already the fifth-highest grossing film ever, Top Gun: Maverick will stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, Dec. 22. Sign up now to stream the Tom Cruise-led blockbuster as well as other Paramount+ content, including the military drama SEAL Team; the hit Yellowstone prequel 1923; the Sylvester Stallone crime drama Tulsa King; the acclaimed horror series Evil; the Criminal Minds: Evolution revival; Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy; Halo, based on the hit video game series; Mayor of Kingstown; the sports dramedy The Game and more.

And when you sign up for any Paramount+ plan, you get a one-week free trial.

$4.99/month Essential plan, $24.99/prepaid year (through 12/23);

$9.99/month Premium plan, $49.99/prepaid year (through 12/23)



The Paramount+ Essential plan, for $4.99/month following a one-week free trial, gives you access to Top Gun: Maverick and other movies, tens of thousands of TV episodes, NFL on CBS Live, top soccer like Champions League live, and 24/7 live news vis CBS News, with limited ads. And through Dec. 23, if you prepay for the first year, it’s 50% off — or just $24.99.

The Premium plan, which runs $9.99/month after a one-week free trial, throws in more live sports, live streaming of your local CBS station and the ability to download shows to watch later, with NO ads (except for live TV and a few other exceptions). Through Dec. 23, if you prepay for the first year, it’s just $49.99.

There’s also a Paramount+/Showtime bundle, which throws in all Showtime programming, commercial-free, for $11.99/month (Essential) or $14.99/month (Premium). And through Dec. 23, if you prepay for the first year of either bundle, it’s just $59.99 (for Essential + Showtime) or $74.99 (for Premium + Showtime).

What Is Top Gun: Maverick About?

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (played by Tom Cruise) is pushing the envelope as a test pilot. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s late friend Lt. Nick Bradshaw aka “Goose.”

The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly (Snowpiercer), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Glen Powell (Scream Queens), Lewis Pullman (Outer Range), Charles Parnell (The Last Ship), Bashir Salahuddin (Sherman’s Showcase), Monica Barbaro (Stumptown), Jay Ellis (Insecure), Danny Ramirez (Falcon and Winter Soldier), Greg Tarzan Davis (Grey’s Anatomy), Ed Harris and Top Gun‘s Val Kilmer.

