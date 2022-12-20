TVLine Items: Days Exit Confirmed, World Cup Final Sets Record and More

Adios, Ava!

Tamara Braun’s nearly two-year run as Days of Our Lives‘ Ava will end… well, today, Dec. 20, she confirmed on Instagram. 2022 in Review: 25 Best Scene Stealers

“Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” the two-time Daytime Emmy winner wrote on Tuesday, alongside a video montage of BTS memories. “Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well….

* Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France drew just shy of 17 million viewers across Fox and Fox Sports, making it the most-watched men’s World Cup telecast in English-language TV history.

* Jason Ritter (Kevin [Probably] Saves the World) will guest-star in a Season 2 episode of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, which of course co-stars Melanie Lynskey, his real-life wife, our sister site Variety reports.

* HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher will return for its 21st season on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10/9c.

* The U.S. and the Holocaust, the three-part documentary directed and produced by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, will be rebroadcast by PBS on Jan. 6, 13 and 20, 2023, leading up to International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?