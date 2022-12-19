SNL Lampoons Jennifer Coolidge — and Now the White Lotus Star Reacts

Jennifer Coolidge has given her stamp of approval to Chloe Fineman’s “exceptionally brilliant” impression of her during Saturday Night Live‘s final 2022 episode.

In a sketch titled “Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed by Christmas Stuff” from the Dec. 17 installment (which you can watch in full above), Fineman masters Coolidge’s airy voice and mannerisms as the White Lotus actress marvels at a stuffed stocking, Christmas lights, eggnog and more staples of the holiday season.

“Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation!!” (the real) Coolidge wrote Sunday on Instagram, alongside a video of the skit. “Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!”

“Happy holidays!!! Thank you for being such a gift to us all,” Fineman responded in the comments.

Saturday’s SNL episode, hosted by Elvis star Austin Butler, also marked Cecily Strong’s departure from the late-night series after a decade. “I am ready to go, but I’ll always know home is here,” Strong wrote in an Instagram caption on Sunday. “I’ve had the time of my life working with the greatest people on earth.”