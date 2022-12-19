Ratings: 1923 Premiere Smashes Paramount+ Viewership Record

If you caught Harrison Ford in the 1923 premiere, you weren’t solo.

Rather, the Yellowstone prequel co-starring Ford and Helen Mirren delivered Paramount+’s most-watched premiere ever in the U.S., surpassing the previous record by nearly 80 percent.

All told, 1923 amassed 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ streaming and multiple Paramount Network airings, and the linear viewing alone via Paramount Network made it the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022. (The exact streaming viewership was not made available.)

TVLine readers gave the 1923 premiere an average grade of “B+”; read recap.

Created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (played by Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren), and explores the early-20th century when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

The cast also includes Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.

“Anchored by Taylor Sheridan’s incredible vision and the performances of legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, we felt confident this next chapter of the Dutton Family origin story would resonate with audiences,” Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming’s Chief Programming Officer, said in a statement. “We are thrilled with the record-breaking early response to the first episode and can’t wait to introduce more audiences to this incredible journey of perseverance, heartbreak and adventure set amongst the backdrop of the Mountain West.”