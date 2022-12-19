Jake Weber Books Trip to NCIS: Hawai'i as Ex-Agent Holding a Grudge

Jake Weber will guest-star on CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i later this season — though for his character and at least one Special Agent, it will not be “happy to see me.” NCIS Crossover Photos

TVLine has learned that Weber — whose many TV credits include Medium, Homeland and 13 Reasons Why — will appear in the second season’s 14th episode as Jim Carter, a former NCIS agent who is now head of security at a university. Jim prides himself on being a “good cop,” but he’s also gruff, arrogant and openly despises authority — traits that led to his downfall at NCIS after Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) took over as SAIC.

As such, Carter still holds a grudge against Jane, to this day.

Lachey teased Weber’s visit in an upcoming TVLine Q&A, when detailing the sophomore procedural’s big plans for after the three-way crossover event that airs Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

“November was extremely taxing” with the filming of the multi-show crossover and all, “and we’re ending the year on top,” Lachey said. “Larry Teng — who was a huge part of not only me getting this job, but of our Season 1 — is directing [Episodes] 213 and 215, which are massive action episodes, and in the middle of that we had a great guest star in Jake Weber.”

Since his seven-season run as Joe DuBois on NBC’s Medium, Weber’s more recent TV credits have included Hell on Wheels, 13 Reasons Why, Star Trek: Discovery, a March 2022 episode of SVU and Season 3 of Global’s Departure (starring Archie Panjabi).

NCIS: Hawai’i resumes its season on Monday, Jan. 9, as part of the three-way, one-night NCIS universe crossover event.

