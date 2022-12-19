Ahsoka, Loki Season 2 Among Sneak Peeks in Disney+ 2023 Teaser Video

Loki is back to his “over-the-top” ways in Season 2 of the Marvel series, as teased in a sizzle reel highlighting Disney+’s 2023 slate. Marvel TV Status Report

Also serving up new (if fleeting) footage in the video below are Star Wars’ standalone Ahsoka series, Marvel’s Secret Invasion (featuring Emilia Clarke and Samuel L. Jackson), a fresh live-action take on Peter Pan & Wendy, American Born Chinese (which is based on the genre-hopping graphic novel) and Pixar’s Win or Lose series (about a middle school softball team).

Still penciled in for a general “2023” release and set during the same post–Return of the Jedi reconstruction era as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight (played by Rosario Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat to the vulnerable New Republic. The confirmed ccast also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo (as fan-favorite character Sabine Wren) and Eman Esfandi (as Ezra Bridger).

Secret Invasion is due for a springtime release, and follows a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating all aspects of life on Earth for years. The confirmed cast includes Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo and Killian Scott.

Arriving in the summer, Season 2 of Loki finds Tom Hiddleston’s titular trickster in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Owen Wilson (as Mobius), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer) and Tara Strong (the voice of Miss Minutes) are all returning, while new additions include Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) and (reportedly) Katie Dickie (Game of Thrones).

Peter Pan & Wendy, directed by David Lowery, is described as a live-action reimagining of the 1953 animated classic, while Win or Lose chronicles the week leading up to the Pickles’ championship game, with each episode highlighting the perspective of a different main character and reflected in a unique visual style. Will Forte leads the voice cast.

American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager who is juggling his social life with his home life when he meets a new student, and then becomes entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The cast includes Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Ke Huy Quan, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor, Daniel Wu and Michelle Yeoh.

Also glimpsed in the sizzle reel above is Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which is locked in for a March 1 release date and brings back Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito…. and yes, Grogu.

