Ratings: SmackDown, Shark Tank Rerun Lead Quiet Friday

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown dominated a quiet Friday in the demo, while a rerun of ABC’s Shark Tank easily drew the night’s largest audience.

FOX | SmackDown this Friday averaged 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, dipping week-to-week.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (2.1 mil/0.2) and Young Rock (1.5 mil/0.2) dipped in the demo yet are both eyeing their second best audiences of the season. (A Dateline rerun followed with 2.5 mil/0.3.) (Get midseason return dates!)

CBS | Leading out of a Reindeer in Here encore (1.9 mil/0.2), The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Special did 1.7 mil and a 0.2. A Blue Bloods repeat followed with 2.5 mil/0.2. (When do the Friday dramas return?)

THE CW | The Hollywood Christmas Parade — one of the most antiseptic and soulless things I’ve even spent three minutes with while channel-surfing (“And now… the Jeeps from Jurassic Park!”) — drew 750K and a 0.1.

ABC | In reruns, Shark Tank did 3 mil/0.3, followed by 20/20‘s 2.3 mil/0.3.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.