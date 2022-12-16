Shantaram Cancelled at Apple TV+

Charlie Hunnam’s TV comeback has been cut short.

Apple TV+ has cancelled Hunnam’s drama series Shantaram after just one season, according to our sister site Deadline. Its Season 1 finale, which drops on the streamer today, now serves as its series finale. The Most Unjust Cancellations of 2022

Based on Gregory David Roberts’ novel of the same name, Shantaram starred Hunnam as Lin Ford, a fugitive looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. “Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place,” the logline read. “After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.”

The series marked Hunnam’s first TV project since wrapping a seven-season run on FX’s Sons of Anarchy, where he starred as biker Jax Teller from 2008 to 2014. Shantaram also starred Antonia Desplat as Karla, along with Fayssal Bazzi, Sujaya Dasgupta and Elektra Kilbey.

