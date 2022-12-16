Fantasy Island Season 2 Photos Find Teri Hatcher and James Denton in Desperate Straits — 2023 FIRST LOOK

Life on Wisteria Lane is nothing compared to what two former Desperate Housewives stars are about to experience on Fantasy Island.

Teri Hatcher and James Denton guest-star in the third episode (Jan. 16, 8/7c) of the Fox reboot’s upcoming sophomore season, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the dangers awaiting them upon their arrival.

The TV spouses formerly known as Susan and Mike Delfino are now playing a couple of empty nesters named Dolly and Dutch, who come to the island to “seek clarity on how to spend their next chapter.”

But because no island experience goes as the guests expect, Dolly and Dutch soon find themselves as contestants in a twisted game show — hosted by Andy Richter, no less! — centered around their fraught marriage. And with quicksand as the punishment for an incorrect answer, the stakes are ridiculously high.

Other familiar faces visiting the island in Season 2 include Rachael Harris, Cheryl Hines, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Brett Butler, Lynn Whitfield, Joely Fisher and Jonathan Bennett.

Fantasy Island returns on Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 pm. Check out another first-look shot below, then drop a comment with your thoughts ahead of Season 2.