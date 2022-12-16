Blockbuster Cancelled After 1 Season

Netflix is getting out of the “Be Kind, Rewind” business. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The streamer has cancelled the workplace comedy Blockbuster after one season, TVLine has learned. The news comes just six weeks after the release of Season 1, which dropped in its entirety on Nov. 3.

Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) starred in the single-camera sitcom that explored “what it takes — and, more specifically, who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds,” positioning the onetime video rental giant as one of the little guys.

Park played Timmy Yoon, the manager of the very last Blockbuster Video. Fumero co-starred played his longtime crush Eliza, while J.B. Smoove recurred as Timmy’s best bud (and landlord) Percy. The premiere earned an average TVLine reader grade of “C+,” while Season 1 earned an overall grade of “B.”

The Season 1 finale, which will now have to serve as a series finale, earned a “B-.” It ended on a pair of cliffhangers, with the store destroyed by an angry mob before Eliza had the chance to tell Timmy that she has feelings for him.

Series creator Vanessa Ramos previously told TVLine that Season 2 would have explored “what happens when you break the unbreakable man.” (To read our finale post mortem, click here.)

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Blockbuster‘s cancellation. Are you sorry to see it go? Sound off in Comments.