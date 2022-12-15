TVLine Items: Sort Of Renewed at HBO Max, Stanley Tucci Cancelled and More

There are no ifs, ands or sort ofs about it: HBO Max has renewed Sort Of for a third season.

The pickup comes a week before the Canadian comedy — which revolves around a gender fluid millennial played by series co-creator/star Bilal Baig — wraps its second season stateside; the final two episodes drop Dec. 22.

“It’s been such a creative and rewarding pleasure to sink deeply into the mess of the lives of these characters in Season 2,” Baig said in a statement accompanying Thursday’s renewal announcement. “And I look so forward to continuing and expanding the mess.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* CNN, which remains in full-tilt downsizing mode, has cancelled Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. “We want to thank the Stanley Tucci for his dream partnership,” a rep for the news cabler said in a statement to THR. “We look forward to collaborating on the upcoming [spinoff] Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, for which he serves as an executive producer.”

* Jack Dylan Grazer (HBO’s We Are Who We Are) has joined the cast of Disney+’s forthcoming series adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles, per Variety. He will provide the voice of Thimbletack, a boggart who lives in the walls of the Spiderwick Estate.

* Former Daily Show frontman Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the 2023 Grammy Awards, set to air Feb. 5 on CBS. This will be Noah’s third consecutive stint headlining music’s biggest night.