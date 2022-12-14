Ratings: FBIs All Steady Heading Into Break, Voice Matches Year-Ago Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, The Voice‘s Season 22 finale dominated Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s largest audience. Year in Review: The Best Cliffhangers!

NBC | The Voice drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week and nearly matching last December’s coronation ceremony (7 mil/0.7); read recap and winner Q&A.

CBS | With their fall finales, FBI (7.1 mil/0.5), International (5.2 mil/0.4) and Most Wanted (4.8 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo (though down a few viewers) vs. their previous airings. (Get return dates!)

THE CW | Leading out of a Winchesters rerun, Professionals (220K/0.0) slipped to a new U.S. audience low.

ABC | Celebrity Wheel of Fortune drew 3.5 mil and a 0.5.

