Does Reese Witherspoon's New Ted Lasso-esque Amazon Series Signal the End of The Morning Show?

Reese Witherspoon‘s dance card is suddenly looking very full.

The Oscar winner — who recently signed on to reprise her highly ambitious Election character, Tracy Flick, in a Paramount+ sequel to the 1999 film — has inked a deal to headline a new series for Prime Video.

Per Deadline, the half-hour comedy, titled All Stars, has received a two-season straight-to-series order. The Ted Lasso-esque satire finds Witherspoon playing a former cheerleader who cons her way to England to teach a ragtag group of students the art of cheerleading. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna serves as creator/showrunner.

What does all this mean for the future of Witherspoon’s current TV gig, The Morning Show, which is set to return with Season 3 next year? According to Deadline, Witherspoon does not have a deal in place for a potential fourth season of the Apple TV+ drama, although All-Stars reportedly does not preclude her from continuing with the show (should it continue beyond Season 3).

TVLine has reached out to an Apple TV+ rep for comment.

Regarding All-Stars, Witherspoon says she was drawn to the “idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the UK,” adding, “I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork.”