Party Down Revival Gets Premiere Date at Starz — Plus, See (Most of) the Catering Crew Reunite in a New Teaser

Are we having fun yet… again?

The cult hit comedy Party Down has booked a new gig at Starz: The revived Season 3 will premiere Friday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned. We also have a new teaser for the revival below, with original stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen unpacking Champagne and dropping confetti — and Scott’s frustrated actor Henry uttering his famous catchphrase, “Are we having fun yet?”

Season 3 brings back most of the original cast, minus Lizzy Caplan, who played Casey on the original 2009-10 Starz run. The comedy centers on a ragtag catering crew of wannabes and has-beens as they work swanky parties in Los Angeles, and Season 3 catches up with them a decade later, when “most of the Party Down catering team have moved on,” including Henry. But “after a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles,” per the official synopsis.

Jennifer Garner joins the Season 3 cast as movie producer Evie, along with Tyrel Jackson Williams (Brockmire) and Zoë Chao (The Afterparty). Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and James Marsden (Dead to Me) are slated to guest-star.

Original creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd all return as executive producers on the six-episode revival, with Enbom serving as showrunner. Press PLAY below for a new look at the old Party Down crew, and then hit the comments to share your early thoughts on the revival.