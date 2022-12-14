Dear Edward: See First Photos of Connie Britton's Apple Reunion With FNL's Jason Katims, Get Release Date

When they said “Texas forever,” they meant it.

Connie Britton reunites with her Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims in the new Apple TV+ drama Dear Edward, which now has a release date: It’ll premiere Friday, Feb. 3 with the first three episodes, TVLine has learned, with new episodes debuting each Friday after that.

The streamer has also released a pair of photos from the series, giving us our first look at what to expect from the adaptation of Ann Napolitano’s bestselling novel. The story centers on 12-year-old boy Edward (Colin O’Brien), who is the only survivor of a tragic plane crash that kills his family. “As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed,” according to the official synopsis.

Britton and O’Brien star along with Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black). Katims serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner. In addition to his Emmy-winning work with Britton on Friday Night Lights, Katims also wrote and produced NBC’s Parenthood and the Prime Video series As We See It.

Check out the first-look photos above and below for a sneak peek at Dear Edward, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?