Today Staff Surprises Al Roker With Christmas Carols Amid Health Concerns — Watch His Reaction

It’s just as Buddy the Elf taught us: The best way to spread Christmas cheer actually is singing loud for all to hear.

Following Al Roker‘s recent release from the hospital, Today‘s co-anchors and staff surprised an emotional Roker with some doorstep caroling at his home. Roker had been in and out of the hospital since mid-November due to blood clots found in his leg and lungs; he was first released on Thanksgiving, but was re-admitted the following day due to complications and remained in the hospital until early December.

As seen in the video below, Today staffers — led by co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie — gathered at Roker’s front door to sing “Jingle Bells” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (or, in this case, “Al Be Home for Christmas”), which brought the weatherman to tears.

“I just want to thank you all,” he remarked after his colleagues’ first song. “It’s been a long, hard slog, and I’ve missed you all so very much. All these faces — it just means the world to me and to our family.”

It wasn’t all sentimental, though: “I guess we have new contestants for America’s Got Talent,” Roker quipped. “You’ve got that going for you.”

“We love you so much, Al,” Kotb told him. “Every single person couldn’t wait to come out here and sing to you.”

Watch the sweet segment in full below: