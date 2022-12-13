Your Honor: A Grieving Bryan Cranston Is Still in Danger in Season 2 Trailer

Your Honor‘s Michael Desiato is facing the worst pain a parent can face… but his troubles aren’t over yet.

Showtime has released the official trailer for Season 2 of the Bryan Cranston-led crime thriller, and in it, we see Cranston’s Michael still reeling from the shocking death of his son Adam, as evidenced by his unkempt grief beard. But he doesn’t have time to mourn in private: He’s still enmeshed with mob boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) and his family after last season’s tragedies, and he has a new problem in the form of Rosie Perez’s Olivia Delmont, a U.S. attorney who wants to use Michael to bring down Jimmy’s crime empire.

“I am offering you a chance to atone for what you have done,” Olivia tells him as Michael contemplates playing a role in Jimmy’s downfall. Jimmy isn’t going down without a fight, though: “Tread very carefully right now,” he warns. (He’s sounding like Walter White!)

In Season 2 — which premieres Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9/8c — “some will seek salvation in response to the tremendous loss they suffered, while others will seek revenge and they will all be pursued by their enemies at every turn,” per the official description. “Ultimately, the question remains: How far are you willing to go to protect what matters most to you?”

