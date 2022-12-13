Ratings: Cleaning Lady Ends Season on Low Note, With Renewal TBD

Cleaning Lady Renewed Cancelled
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice led Monday in both the demo and in total audience, while Fox’s The Cleaning Lady ended its sophomore run on a low note.

NBC | Heading into tonight’s coronation, The Voice on Monday night drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week. Leading out of that, Baking It‘s utterly charming Season 2 holiday special drew 2.4 mil and a 0.3.

FOX | The Cleaning Lady‘s season-ending double helping did 2.1 mil/0.3 and then barely 2 mil with a 0.2 — with the finale itself marking the yet-to-be-renewed series’ second-smallest audience and matching its demo low.

ABC | The Great Christmas Light Fight drew 2.7 mil/0.4 and then 2.2 mil/0.3, with its finale marking season lows. The Good Doctor (3.4 mil/0.3) headed into the break with its second-best audience of the season yet matched its demo low.

THE CW | Dogs of the Year fetched (hahahahahaha) 490K/0.1, followed by Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now?‘s 190K/0.1.

