Step Up Cancelled After 3 Seasons

Step Up, which originally aired on YouTube Red (remember that?) before relocating to Starz, has been canceled after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Inspired by the film franchise of the same name, the Step Up TV series was set at High Water, “a next level incubator for new artistic talent, where danger, corruption, suspicions, desires, resentments, and ambitions collide in and out of the halls,” per the show’s official description.

“High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom faces criminal charges, financial ruin and powerful political enemies,” the synopsis continues. “His partner in business and in love, Collette Jones, struggles to maintain their empire and tour while simultaneously wrestling to step out of her role as the woman behind the man. Caught in the maelstrom are the talented young artists they’ve groomed and mentored in music and dance, who all find that living your dream is more difficult — and exciting — than they once thought.”

Step Up‘s third season starred Christina Milian, who took over the role of Collette from the late Naya Rivera, and Ne-Yo as Sage. Additional cast members included Keiynan Lonsdale, Terrence Green, Carlito Olivero, Jade Chynoweth, Kendra Oyesanya, Eric Graise, Faizon Love, Terayle Hill, Rebbi Rose, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer.

Step Up's cancellation.