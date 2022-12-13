TVLine Items: Kirby Joins Dr. Death, Strange World to Disney+ and More

Season 2 of Peacock’s Dr. Death anthology series has added three more series regulars — Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ashley Madekwe (Revenge) and Gustaf Hammarsten (The Sandhamn Murders) — to star alongside the previously announced Édgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore.

Kirby will play Nathan Gamelli, a cardiovascular surgeon at a world class hospital in Sweden who faces pressure after voicing doubts about Dr. Paolo Macchiarini’s (Ramírez) groundbreaking surgeries.

Madekwe will play Ana Lasbrey, a doctor who joins Macchiarini’s team hoping to fast-track her career in stem cell research, while Hammarsten will play Dr. Svensson, a researcher who is running Macchiarini’s clinical trials on lab rats when alarm bells begin to sound.

* Season 2 of Disney+’s Emmy-winning The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder series will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 1.

* Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock reboot has been renewed for Season 2. Daveed Diggs will return, alongside Ariana DeBose, Brett Goldstein and Catherine O’Hara, in guest star roles.

* Bling Empire: New York will premiere on Friday, Jan. 20, Netflix has announced. The spinoff’s eight-episode season will follow “a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans” in the Big Apple.

* Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World — which wildly underperformed in theaters against a, like, $250 million budget — will start streaming on Disney+ on Friday, Dec. 23.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Season 5 of The Circle, which begins its four-week, 13-episode run on Wednesday, Dec. 28:

