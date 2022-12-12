The White Lotus Season 3: Which Character(s) Should Mike White Absolutely Bring Back?

With White Lotus Season 2 officially in the rearview mirror, what are diehard fans of HBO’s resort-set phenom to do? Obsess about Season 3, of course. And any thoughtful discussion of the series’ next chapter must begin with the call sheet — specifically, which franchise vet(s) will series creator Mike White invite back?

Although there’s been no official confirmation that a past guest will follow in the footsteps of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya (R.I.P.) by becoming the newest member of White Lotus’ loyalty program, White previously told TVLine that he envisioned the Emmy-winning series as a “Marvel universe type thing” with characters potentially flowing in and out of the narrative.

What do we know about Season 3? Whereas the first two seasons were about money and sex, the next iteration will be “a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” White recently teased. “It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Which White Lotus MVP(s) from Seasons 1 and 2 would you like to see resurface next season? We rounded up the most likely (read: logical) suspects (at least according to TVLine) and dropped them in the poll below. (That’s your cue to scroll down and vote.) And then check back later in the week as we reveal the results!