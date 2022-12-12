The Nevers Cancelled After One Season, Pulled From HBO Max Library

Joss Whedon’s The Nevers is being pulled from HBO Max, TVLine has confirmed, essentially bringing the HBO sci-fi drama to an end after one season. Cable Scorecard: What's Renewed, Cancelled

Only the first half of the show’s 12-episode order has aired, and Variety reports that the remaining six could eventually stream on another platform.

The Nevers was set in the last years of Queen Victoria’s reign, as London is beset by the “Touched”: people, mostly women, who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities — some charming, some disturbing.

Among the Touched were Amalia True (Outlander‘s Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Red Rock‘s Ann Skelly). “They are the champions of this new underclass,” the show’s official synopsis reads, “making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces — to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

The show’s cast also included Olivia Williams (Dollhouse), James Norton (Grantchester), Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons), Rochelle Neil (TV’s Das Boot), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Amy Manson (Once Upon a Time), Pip Torrens (The Crown), Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story), Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds), Elizabeth Berrington (Sanditon), Kiran Sawar (Pure), Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith (Babylon), Nick Frost (Into the Badlands) and Ben Chaplin (The Letter for the King).

Whedon — who stepped away from the day-to-day of the project in Nov. 2020, saying he was “genuinely exhausted” — created the series and executive-produced it with Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett, who took over as showrunner following Whedon’s departure.

TVLine's Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Nevers' untimely conclusion.