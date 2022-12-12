Night Court: Dan Fielding Towers Over Melissa Rauch's Judge Abby Stone in NBC Sequel — 2023 FIRST LOOK

In his latest battle with a Judge Stone, Night Court‘s Dan Fielding certainly has a height advantage.

As part of our 2023 First Look series, TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at NBC’s continuation of the hit ’80s courtroom comedy, with The Big Bang Theory‘s Melissa Rauch starring as Judge Abby Stone (the daughter of the original series’ Judge Harry Stone) and John Larroquette returning as slick attorney Dan Fielding. In the photo above, Dan is casting a skeptical — maybe even disgusted — look in Abby’s direction as they stand in what looks a lot like Harry’s old judge’s chambers. Plus, the vast difference in their heights only adds to the comedy. (For the record: Larroquette is 6’4″, while Rauch is 4’11”.)

In the new series, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8/7c, “Judge Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her late father Judge Harry Stone as she takes over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court,” per the official description. (Harry Anderson, who starred as Harry in the original Night Court, passed away in 2018.) The new-look Night Court features a surprising new role for Dan Fielding as well: “When the court finds itself in need of a public defender, Abby sees potential in an unlikely candidate from her father’s past: former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.”

Get an early look at NBC’s new Night Court above, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be adding this show to your weekly docket?