RuPaul's Drag Race Moving to MTV for Season 15 in January — Full Details

RuPaul’s Drag Race is sashaying over to a new network for Season 15.

After jumping to VH1 from Logo, the franchise’s latest home will be MTV, where new episodes will begin airing on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8/7c.

A third season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race has also been ordered, with a premiere date still TBD. Additionally, three new international versions of the franchise — set in Brazil, Germany and Mexico, respectively — are officially entering production.

Lastly, the first-ever Global All Stars edition of Drag Race is in the works at Paramount+.

“With the global expansion of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we’re thrilled to bring the franchise into three new Paramount+ territories – Germany, Brazil and Mexico – and are very excited that RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will return for a third season with our partners at VH1/BET,” says Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

Adds Scott Mills, President/CEO of BET Media Group, “We are big fans of the Drag Race franchise and thrilled to bring back RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race for another season on VH1.”

Drag Race fans can currently get their fix via new episodes of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, which stream Fridays on WOW Presents Plus.

