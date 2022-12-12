Witch Mountain: Bryce Dallas Howard to Lead Franchise Reboot for Disney+

Having survived multiple Jurassic Worlds, Bryce Dallas Howard now is escaping to Witch Mountain, as a star of Disney+‘s series “reimagining” of the long-dormant film franchise.

The Witch Mountain franchise began way back in 1975, kids, with Escape to Witch Mountain, which was followed years later by Return to Witch Mountain and then Beyond Witch Mountain. In 1995, the original film was remade for TV as Disney’s Escape to Witch Mountain, while 2009 brought us Race to Witch Mountain, a theatrical redo of, well, Escape to Witch Mountain.

Taking place in the shadow of the titular mount, the series pilot that has been ordered at Disney+ will follow two teens that develop strange abilities and in turn discover that their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems.

Isabel Gravitt (The Watcher) and Levi Miller (A Wrinkle in Time) play said teens, Tia and Ben, while Howard will play Audrey, Tia’s loving mother. Audrey’s husband died from a mental illness, and ever since she has tried to reassure Tia that she shows no sign of following her father’s dark spiral. Audrey is described as a “warm mama bear type, but like everyone in this town, not everything is as it seems.”

Gravitt’s Tia is a straight-A student who nonetheless regards herself as flawed, plagued as she is by fears that her late father’s schizophrenia is starting to exhibit itself in her. See, Tia experiences “hallucinations” in which people around her step outside their living bodies and voice their deepest, darkest fears and desires and rages….

Miller’s Ben, meanwhile, makes ends meet by writing papers for other students — though he’s got a hot temper and is at risk of being expelled. Ben recently made a troubling discovery about himself, that he can force others in his vicinity to move according to his will.

The Witch Mountain pilot cast also includes Bianca “b” Norwood (WeCrashed) as Ben’s closest friend Corey, a very mature, tattooed teen who comes across older than they are, and Jackson Kelly (The Thing About Pam) as Peter, Tia’s closest male friend whose observant nature might be an asset in the wake pf seemingly impossible happenings around them.

Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas co-wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producers alongside director Augustine Frizzell (Euphoria), John Fox and John Davis, and Gary Marsh.