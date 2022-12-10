SNL: Lizzo to Sub as Last Musical Guest of 2022, Due to Yeah Yeah Yeahs Illness

Grammy winner Lizzo will help NBC’s Saturday Night Live close out 2022, as a last-minute substitute musical guest.

It was announced last month that Elvis‘ Austin Butler would make his hosting debut on Dec. 17, the final telecast of the year, alongside first-time musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

However, the indie rock band — comprised of vocalist/pianist Karen O, guitarist/keyboardist Nick Zinner and drummer Brian Chase — has made the difficult decision to bow out of the gig, due to Zimmer’s recent battle with pneumonia (detailed in the group’s tweet below).

Lizzo in turn has been tapped to serve as SNL musical guest for a third time, having previously done so in December 2019 (opposite host Eddie Murphy) and again this past April (when she pulled double duty as host).

Are you bummed bummed bummed to not see Yeah Yeah Yeahs on SNL next weekend?