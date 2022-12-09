Mean Girls Musical: Reneé Rapp to Play Regina George in Paramount+ Movie; Cady, Janis and Damien Also Cast

Reneé Rapp is going back to high school. The Sex Lives of College Girls actress will star in Paramount+’s movie adaptation of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls musical as Regina George, a role she previously played on Broadway.

Also dancing their way down the halls of North Shore High are Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown) as Cady, originally played by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 movie upon which the musical is based; Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis, originally played by Lizzy Caplan; and Jaquel Spivey (Broadway’s A Strange Loop) as Damien, originally played by Daniel Franzese. Rapp’s role was originally played by Rachel McAdams.

Watch Rapp’s performance of “Someone Gets Hurt” from the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade below:

Key characters yet to be cast include Gretchen and Karen, Regina’s fellow Plastics; Aaron, the object of Cady and Regina’s affections; and Ms. Norbury, who is absolutely not a drug pusher — despite what you might have read.

Lorne Michaels will produce with Fey, who wrote both the film and the book for the Broadway musical and is writing the movie’s script. The movie will feature music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. will direct.

Mean Girls… the musical… the movie is slated to premiere on Paramount+.

