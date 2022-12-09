Soaring Manifest Again Tops Nielsen Streaming Top 10, But Is Nearly Dethroned by The Crown

Manifest topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for a second straight week since the release of its final season (Part 1) — though the Queen is closing in. What New Streaming in December

For the week of Nov. 7, Netflix’s Manifest amassed 2.3 billion viewing minutes across 52 total episodes, up 67% week-to-week. With the release of its fifth season, Netflix’s The Crown tallied a hair over 2.1 billion minutes across 50 total episodes, to place a close second.

Nielsen notes that The Crown‘s Season 5’s audience is almost 60% viewers aged 50+, with 29% landing in the 65+ category.

Netflix’s Love Is Blind was No. 3 this week with 1.27 billion minutes/40 episodes, followed by Netflix’s Warrior Nun (595 million minutes/18 episodes with the release of Season 2) and Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show (up four spots with 528 million minutes/84 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Nov. 7 were Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (up four spots with 520 million minutes viewed/56 available episodes), Netflix’s From Scratch (495 million minutes/eight episodes), the chart return of Disney’s Andor (420 million minutes, 10 available episodes), Netflix’s Inside Man (413 million minutes/four episodes) and Netflix’s The Watcher (409 million minutes/seven episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 this week were Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Killer Sally and Big Mouth.

