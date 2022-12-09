AFI Awards 2022: Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus Make TV's Top 10

The American Film Institute’s annual list of the best shows on TV includes a comedy about an underfunded elementary school and a drama about an exotic resort where murder is considered an amenity.

Released Friday, AFI’s complete list of 2022’s 10 best TV shows is as follows: ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Hulu’s The Bear, AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO Max’s Hacks, Netflix’s Mo, Apple TV+’s Pachinko, FX’s Reservation Dogs, Apple TV+’s Severance, HBO’s Somebody Somewhere and HBO’s The White Lotus.

“AFI Awards shines a light upon excellence in storytelling and the collaborators who bring these stories to the screen,” AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale says. “This year, more than ever, celebrating the community of artists that realize these dreams is particularly meaningful – as they have lifted our spirits through the most challenging of times and proven the power of this great art form.”

Over on the film side, the following 10 movies made AFI’s list: Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Nope, She Said, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King and Women Talking.

The AFI Awards luncheon will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Beverly Hills’ Four Seasons Hotel.

