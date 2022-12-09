The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Cancelled at Netflix After 1 Season

This is all bad: Netflix has cancelled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself after one season.

The well-received drama, based on Sally Green’s YA novel Half Bad, dropped its first eight-episode season on the streamer in October.

“Sadly, yes, Netflix [has] cancelled [the show],” series creator Joe Barton confirmed Friday on Twitter. “Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story.”

Barton’s statement followed an earlier tweet from The Imaginarium, the production company behind Bastard, which stated, “Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained stellar reviews, along with a fiercely loyal global fanbase. While we are disappointed not to continue the story, we have loved working with such a talented cast and crew on bringing our beloved show to life.”

A Netflix rep confirms that the show will not return for a second season.

Bastard centered on Nathan Byrne (Jay Lycurgo), an illegitimate son of a dangerous witch (played by David Gyasi) who wanted desperately to avoid following in his father’s dark footsteps.