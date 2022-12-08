The Daily Show: Trevor Noah Dedicates His Final Broadcast to the Black Women Who Shaped Him — Watch Video

After seven years behind the Daily Show desk, Trevor Noah is signing off for the final time on Thursday (Comedy Central, 11/10c), and the host is using his last show to thank the people who supported and inspired him along the way. 52 Most Shocking Cast Exits Announced in 2022

“This is random to some, but special shout-out to Black women,” a visibly emotional Noah says in the video above. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People are like, ‘Oh, Trevor, you’re so smart.’ And then I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me?’ From my mom, my grand, my aunts — all these Black women in my life.”

He continues, “I always tell people: If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women because, unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to f–k around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America, but any place where Black people exist — whether it’s Brazil or South Africa, wherever it is — when things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them.”

Noah also offers his more general thanks to the show’s devoted viewers. “I’m grateful to you, every single one of you,” he says. “I’m so grateful. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough peole to fill an audience … and then I look at this now, I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate, because I know the empty seat that sits behind it.”

He even thanks “the people who hate-watched,” because they “still got the ratings.” Hey, he’s not wrong.

As previously reported, a series of guest hosts — including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans — will occupy Noah’s vacated seat when The Daily Show returns on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Noah’s full remarks, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you miss Noah? Which guest host(s) are you excited to see? And who would you like to see take over full-time?