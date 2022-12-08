Paul T. Goldman Trailer: Peacock Pokes Fun at True Crime Documentaries With a Wild Comedy From Borat 2 Director

Truth is stranger than fiction… but Borat-style comedy can be even stranger than that.

Peacock has released a trailer for Paul T. Goldman, a new comedy that blends fact and fiction in the style of Sacha Baron Cohen’s big-screen hits. In fact, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner serves as director and executive producer here. Woliner has been working on this project for over a decade, and the story “continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists,” per the official description.

In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Paul T. Goldman, a self-described “regular guy” who “got caught up in extraordinary circumstances.” Paul say he’s a single dad who started dating a woman who he suspected was trying to scam him to finance her secret double life. Paul wrote a book about this amazing tale and is now starring in a movie version of his life story — and how much of this is actually real? Honestly, we have no idea.

We do know that Paul’s story gets more bizarre and explosive as it goes, roping in real-life figures like 24 alum Dennis Haysbert, among others. Paul T. Goldman premieres on Peacock on Sunday, Jan. 1, with new episodes airing each Sunday through the Jan. 23 season finale. Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?