TVLine Items: Hunters Season 2 Teaser, Sweet Life Axed at HBO Max and More

Hunters is on a mission to take down Adolf Hitler in a newly released teaser for the Prime Video drama’s second and final season, premiering with all episodes on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Season 1 finale revealed that, in the series’ alternative-history universe, the German dictator and his wife, Eva Braun (aka the Colonel, played by Lena Olin), were alive and well and living in South America. Further, they were in the process of planning a Fourth Reich that would take root in America. German actor Udo Kier (Denmark’s The Kingdom) will play Hitler in Season 2, which also welcomes new addition Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical).

“Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters,” per the official synopsis.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO Max has cancelled the Issa Rae-created reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports.

* Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) has joined the Hulu limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Hulu’s animated comedy Koala Man, featuring the voices of Michael Cusack, Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement and Demi Lardner, will premiere Monday, Jan. 9.

* Apple TV+ has picked up the drama series Firebug, about a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator (played by Taron Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.

* My Next Guest With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be released Monday, Dec. 12 on Netflix; watch a first look:

