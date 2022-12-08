Golden Globes: Jerrod Carmichael to Host 80th Annual Awards Show

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been named host of the 80th Golden Globe Awards , our sister site Variety reports.

The ceremony is set to take place Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, airing live coast-to-coast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

The stand-up is no stranger to NBC’s airwaves. From 2015-2017, he starred in the critically acclaimed series The Carmichael Show for three seasons. In April of this year, he graced Saturday Night Live‘s Studio 8H stage as a first-time host, receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in the process. His big win, however, was in the Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special category, where he snagged a trophy for his HBO Max comedy special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.

The Globes’ 2023 broadcast marks its return to NBC following heaps of controversy over the association’s lack of diversity. The Peacock announced in May 2021 that it would not broadcast the 79th Golden Globes, after the HFPA was besieged by scandal for its lack of representation behind the scenes. At the time, out of the organization’s 87 members, not one was Black. The HFPA ultimately announced plans to reform its bylaws in an effort to diversify its membership, though at the time, many in the industry found the proposed changes unsatisfactory.

How do you think Carmichael will fare at the Globes? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.