The Price of Glee: ID Docuseries Sheds New Light on the Cast's Biggest Scandals and Tragedies — Watch Trailer

ID has released a trailer for The Price of Glee, its upcoming docuseries about the “endless scandals, tabloid gossip and fatal tragedies” that surrounded Fox’s hit musical comedy Glee.

The three-part limited series airs in its entirety on Monday, Jan. 16 at 9/8c on ID, and it will be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

“The cultural phenomenon and hit musical series Glee catapulted a cast of relative unknowns into international superstardom and literally rocked pop culture, but the show that sparked a new era of acceptance was also saddled with extreme devastation on the inside,” reads the show’s official description. “Endless scandals, tabloid gossip and fatal tragedies plagued the rising stars on what was supposed to be the most joyful show on television. Now, ID pulls back the curtain on Glee to explore the harsh reality of fame with the three-part limited series, The Price of Glee.”

“Glee was a once-in-a-generation cultural phenomenon that bravely pushed up against social norms and generated groundbreaking discussions around sexuality, race, disability and family. Each music-filled week brought joy to so many people, but sadly, even one of the happiest shows on television couldn’t escape the dark underbelly of Hollywood and the frenzy of burgeoning social media,” says Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “While celebrating the show’s indelible mark on pop culture and its unprecedented success, The Price of Glee takes a hard look at the intense pressure that results from being catapulted into superstardom and sheds new light on the terrible tragedies that befell the cast and crew of Glee.”

