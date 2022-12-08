Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Pulled From ABC Schedule Following Nick Carter Sexual Assault Allegations

ABC has pulled A Very Backstreet Holiday from its schedule following sexual assault allegations brought against Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, TVLine has confirmed.

It was reported earlier today that Shannon “Shay” Ruth, who is now 39, has filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Carter. The suit accuses the singer of raping Ruth and infecting her with HPV after a Feb. 2001 concert in Tacoma, Wash. Ruth was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, while Carter was 21.

The special was filmed earlier this month and was slated to premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All five Backstreet Boys — Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Carter — were set to perform songs from their new album A Very Backstreet Christmas. Celebrity guests included Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Atsuko Okatsuka, Rob Riggle, Seth Rogen and Meghan Trainor.

Comedy repeats will air in the place of A Very Backstreet Holiday.