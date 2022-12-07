TVLine Items: Perry Mason Return Date, SEAL Team Star Joins Cross and More

Perry Mason will be back on the case next March, when the HBO drama finally returns for Season 2 two and a half years after its freshman run wrapped up in August 2020. The series is slated to premiere Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on the premium cabler (and HBO Max), it was announced on Wednesday.

In the upcoming episodes, “months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered,” per the official synopsis. “When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.”

In addition to stars Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance and Chris Chalk, the Season 2 cast includes Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey and Wallace Langham.

Press PLAY above to watch a newly released teaser trailer.

* Alona Tal (SEAL Team), Johnny Ray Gill (Underground) and Eloise Mumford (Chicago Fire) have joined the series-regular cast of Prime Video’s Alex Cross drama, starring Aldis Hodge in the titular role, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Prime Video comedy Harlem will return for Season 2 on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

* Season 3 of Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union, will premiere Friday, Jan. 20 on Apple TV+. One new episode will air each Friday through March 24.

* PaleyFest will celebrate its 40th anniversary with panels for Grey’s Anatomy, Yellowstone, Abbott Elementary, The Mandalorian and more shows to be announced. The event takes place March 31 through April 4, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

* The Lazarus Project, a UK action-thriller that made its debut across the pond this June, will premiere on TNT on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at 9 pm. Watch a trailer:

* Disney+ has released a trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 4:

