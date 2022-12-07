Betty Gilpin Plays a Nun Fighting an A.I. Algorithm in Peacock's Mrs. Davis — See First Photos and Get Release Date

Heaven help the artificial intelligence that decides to mess with Betty Gilpin.

The GLOW veteran plays a ferociously determined nun in the upcoming Peacock drama Mrs. Davis, which will debut on the streamer on Thursday, April 20 with its first four episodes, TVLine has learned. New episodes will then air weekly each Thursday after that.

Gilpin stars as Simone, a nun who picks a fight with a popular artificial intelligence algorithm known as Mrs. Davis — and as we can see in the first-look photo above, she’s not playing games here. The series from co-writers Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) and Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) is billed as “an exploration of faith versus technology” and “an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.”

Jake McDorman (Limitless, The Right Stuff) costars as Simone’s “rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm,” per the official description. The cast also includes Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette and Katja Herbers. Black Mirror veteran Owen Harris directs several episodes, including the pilot. (Which makes sense, because this all sounds very Black Mirror-y, doesn’t it?)

