The Voice Semi-Finals Results-Show Recap: Season 22's Top Five Are…

Dunno about you, but I went into Tuesday’s Semi-Finals Results Show of The Voice braced for disaster. Although Team John Legend’s Kim Cruse and Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles had given performances Monday that should have incontrovertibly catapulted them into the Top 5, our fellow viewers’ favorites… well, they aren’t always the actual standouts, are they. (Yes, I still miss Team Camila’s Devix.)

Did the audience get it right this time? Before we found out, we were treated to a performance of “No Body” by Blake Shelton (whose voice was so full of personality, future country contestants should study it), “Nervous” by Coach Legend (whose stage was decorated like… a Christmas-tree lot?) and “What He Didn’t Do” by Carly Pearce (for whom I wasn’t sure I’d have turned my chair if she was a contestant; zzz with a twang).

And in the moments of truth…

SAVED BY VIEWERS’ VOTES

Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake) — Anyone surprised?

Morgan Myles (Team Camila) — Whew!

bodie (Team Blake) — Always assured, right, even after a so-so night Monday? He had to make the Finals!

Brayden Lape (Team Blake) — over Kim Cruse? Oh no, no, no and then no some more!

WILDCARD INSTANT SAVE

Parijita Bastola (Team Legend), “Make You Feel My Love” — Grade: A | In a dicey situation like this, I hoped Parijita would go for something with more, ya know, fireworks. Make no mistake, she sounded tremendous — like an absolute pro. But if viewers didn’t care how good she was before now, I doubted that more of her excellence was going to sway them. Bummer.

Kim Cruse (Team Legend), “All By Myself” — Grade: A+ | First off, it can’t be stated often or loudly enough that it’s horrifying that Kim was even in this position, especially after her showstopper performance Monday. Here, she was out-of-this-world fantastic — to the point that I honestly have no idea what more she could’ve left on the stage to demonstrate her vocal superiority.

Justin Aaron (Team Gwen), “Made a Way” — Grade: A- | Jeez — every time I thought that Justin couldn’t go bigger with his vocal, it expanded again. Really massive and massively impressive. He may have walked the stage like he was feeling defeated, but he sure didn’t sing like it. So far, all three singers at risk have swung not for the fences but the parking lot beyond.

Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend), “You and I” — Grade: A- | At first, I wasn’t feeling Omar’s Lady Gaga cover, especially for him. But then he hit the section that allowed him to really let loose with those longer-than-long notes and I was like, “OK, I get it.” He ended so strong that honestly, I couldn’t be too mad no matter who won the Instant Save. (I would, however, remain ticked that it wasn’t Brayden singing for his life.)

SAVED | Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend)

ELIMINATED | Justin Aaron (Team Gwen), Parijita Bastola (Team Legend), Kim Cruse (Team Legend)

So, on a scale of one to 10, how would you rate Season 22’s Top 5? Who are you rooting for (and expecting) to win? Pick the contestants you’d have cut below, then comment away.